Local food bank to feed families in south Laredo

If you need a little extra help stocking your pantry, a thousand families will be able to take advantage of an emergency food distribution taking place on Friday.

Because of their location on the west side of Laredo, families living near them have typically been the ones taking advantage of their food distributions.



In order to reach a different segment of the population, officials with the Laredo Regional Food Bank have decided to hit the road and set up at the Student Activity Complex off Highway 359.

"Our goal is primarily to reach people living in south Laredo who have not been able to receive that much help as people closer to us," said Carmen Garcia. "We are located in the deep west of Laredo, so one of our main goals of this distribution is to serve those people in the area of 359 and south Laredo, but it is open for everyone so we'll be a little bit closer to them, but we're open for everyone."

Regional Food Bank officials say they hold these emergency food bag distributions once a week to help families with food, as kids are spending more time inside the home due to COVID-19.



Friday's event begins at 9 a.m. but officials recommend getting to the SAC early before the lines get long and the temperatures rise.