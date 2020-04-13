Local food banks in need of volunteers and food

With the U.S. unemployment rate now the worst since the great depression at 13 percent, 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.

As the reality sets in that basic necessities such as food is becoming hard to come by, families are now turning to food banks for help. This is causing an incredible demand for food, as well as volunteers.

For one Laredo woman, the images that recently made national headlines and thoughts of hungry children was all she needed to take action, disregarding the health risks she herself would take.

The images were definitely eye-opening. Thousands and thousands of cars lined up outside of food banks across the nation, one location in particular just 150 miles north of Laredo in San Antonio.

"I was very, very moved, I felt very sad, and I asked myself how many children are in those cars, how many babies, and as I was thinking about this and trying to come to grips with the crisis, within 15 minutes my phone rang..."

Nellie Trust says the call coming from an organization helping to recruit volunteers for one of Laredo's food banks.

"I thought... this can't be a coincidence."

Whether a coincidence or divine intervention, there was no doubt in her mind that she needed to say yes, even if it meant risking her own health.

"Am I worried? Sure I am, but I feel like it's the right thing to do."

As an older American at most risk for serious complications, she assessed her own health before making a decision.

"I'm blessed with good health, I don't have any underlying conditions, I have good energy, I feel that I can take a four hour shift doing whatever it is they expect me to do, whether it's handing out the boxes of food or stocking boxes."

That, coupled with a good mask that fits snuggly around her nose and mouth and a face shield to protect her eyes, she says she is ready to give back.

"If it helps anyone in anyway, if it helps the food bank deliver the food quick, in a more expedient way, if I can help in that way, I'm very anxious to do that," Nellie Trust said. "I hope that others will do the same."

She goes on to say that the food bank also takes measures to help protect their volunteers by providing them with protective gear, like gloves.

If you'd like to volunteer with either of Laredo's two food banks, the Laredo Regional Food Bank can be reached at 723-3725.

While officials with the South Texas Food Bank say right now they are working with members of the Texas National Guard, but come May will be seeking community volunteers.