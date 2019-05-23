Local golfer scores a hole in one with Our Lady of the Lake

Experts say parental involvement is an important ingredient to a child's academic and overall success.

Massimo Garcia, a senior at Alexander High School, is proving there is truth to this theory.

Garcia has received a full four-year ride to the Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio because of his achievements in golf.

The catch is that he's never played for his high school's team.

Garcia was able to establish enough success on the golf circuit that he was offered a complete scholarship to the university.

Regardless, his fellow Bulldogs stood alongside him as he signed onto become a member of the Saint's Golf Team.

A special ceremony to celebrate his achievement was held on Wednesday morning at the Alexander Library.

Massimo’s mother, Claudia Lanese Garcia says she never would have imagined that her son’s golf journey would have taken him to Our Lady of the Lake University which is her mother’s alma mater, which makes it extra special.

Claudia says she even still wears her graduation ring from 1963 and it’s almost like a prayer.

Massimo Garcia’s athletic talent has been taken care of most of his life.

He received his first set of golf clubs when he was a young child.

Massimo’s mother Claudia exudes pride as she reflects on her son’s journey.

Garcia says his mom is his number one supporter who has been there every step of the way.

Massimo has a lot to be grateful for under the guidance of his father Robbie Garcia.

He has carved out a reputation in south Texas that has earned him a full ride to San Antonio’s Our Lady of the Lake University, despite the fact that he never played for his high school’s golf team.

Whatever the future entails, Massimo will always have his first team behind him, his family.

Massimo not only credits his parents for his success on the green; he was also a student at the Joe Caruso Golf Academy based out of San Antonio for over 10 years.

Congratulations to Massimo on his success!