Local group asks TCEQ to penalize City for water advisory

A new community group is pushing for state officials to penalize the City of Laredo. They want City officials to be held accountable for conditions that led up to the water boil notice imposed in late September.

The community group “AGUAS,” which stands for "Accion de Gente Unida para Agua Segura," is made up of concerned residents. They have come together to send a letter to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

In this letter the group asks for the City to be held accountable and going as far as asking for penalties to be handed down.

“From what I have seen, they will make this water boil issue as minimal as they can and brush it under the rug as it never happened," said Carlos Blanco Jr.

AGUAS founder, Carlos Blanco Junior says the City failed to provide the public with safe drinking water.

On September 28th of 2019, the City of Laredo alerted residents that a boil water notice was in place due to an investigation into the water by the TCEQ. It was later discovered that the TCEQ had asked the City to issue that notice on September 20th, eight days prior.

City officials dispute that finding, saying during those 8 days they were working with TCEQ to bring the chlorine level to state standards.

"They need to be on top of this department, that is important- we drink the water."

According to AGUAS, TCEQ is currently assessing the possibility of penalizing the City. The group hopes this letter will show the state agency that the community wants to seek consequences.

"The agency here, TCEQ, does not take proper enforcement action against the City. Citizens do have the right to file a civil suit. For noncompliance against both the violator and the state enforcing agency."

AGUAS says the letter was sent to TCEQ enforcement coordinator assigned to the case and to City officials.

If TCEQ does decide to penalize the City, it is not clear the amount the fine could be.

The City of Laredo did launch an independent investigation into what led up to the water boil notice and they say results should be in this week.