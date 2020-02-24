Local group offers DACA renewal assistance

It is uncertain when the Supreme Court will decide on whether or not it is legal for the Trump Administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

In the meantime, local group Laredo Immigrant Alliance continue to offer services to those who need help renewing DACA.

Although a location and date is not set, their DACA clinic will take place mid March. Those who register through the link on their Facebook page will be alerted once they know this information.

The group wants to remind people who go to renew to bring in a previous application they've used, a money order for $4.95, and two passport photos.

Right now DACA is not accepting new applicants so this is for those who need to renew their applications.

You can visit the Laredo Immigrant Alliance Facebook page for more information or call 956-410-0713.