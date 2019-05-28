Local group challenging the city's decisions

A group of local political activists say they are monitoring officials running city government.

According to a spokesperson for 'Our Laredo', the City of Laredo has recently done several things that violate city charter and ethics code, which is why the group is considering legal advice.

One being the hiring and firing, promoting or demoting of employees by co-interim city managers-- after hiring a new human resources director.

A second being the new water-sewer rate increase.

Vish Viswanath says there are rules and regulations that everyone needs to abide by, so they want to make sure they follow the rules that are written down.

Our Laredo adds they are not looking to get any money from the City of Laredo, the group says they are just looking for them to follow the rules.