Local group gathers at City Hall with list of demands

A local group is hosting its second protest at Laredo City Hall with a list of demands.

Like many cities across the nation, citizens gathered in response to the death of George Floyd and other African Americans at the hands of the police.

Local organization, Red Wing United gathered at Laredo City Hall on Monday morning for a second protest against police brutality.

This time the group met to read a list of demands they want city officials as well as local authorities to listen to.

Some of their demands include, a complete audit of all training with the Laredo Police and Webb County Sheriff’s Office, a more robust background checks for police force applications, a complete dismantling of the Police Union and that local police forces and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office cease all collaboration with ICE.

These are just some of the few demands they have listed.

During the opening statements, Alec Martinez stated that people are upset about police brutality as well as the brutality of the system.