Local group promotes the benefits of cycling through film

As May comes to an end, a local group is making one last effort to promote National Bike Month.

The Laredo Film Society and Bike Laredo are inviting the public to a bicycle event and special screening taking place this weekend.

This Friday, Bike Laredo will be hosting its “Rock n Glow” bike ride event where the public can light up their bikes anyway they choose and take a stroll downtown.

The ride is not a race, but just a fun eight mile ride throughout the downtown area.

After the ride, the Laredo Film Society will be screening a film called Bikes versus Cars.

The documentary follows several cities that are looking to push for bicycle-friendly communities, as well as bicycle safety.

The event will take place on Friday, May 31st at the Cultura Beer Garden at 7:30 p.m.