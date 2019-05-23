Local film group encourages community to get involved in politics

A local nonprofit organization held a special film screening to encourage the community to get involved in politics.

Knock Down the House, the Netflix documentary tells the story of four women determined to challenge established government in their race for Congress, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Besides the film, the non-profit also conducted a panel discussion with several individuals including Councilman George Altgelt, Regina Portillo from City Makery, and others.

Gabriela Trevino with the Laredo Film Society says the purpose of the event is to encourage everyone to get more involved in the community, especially when it comes to politics. Also, to be skeptical of the people in power and not afraid to question them.

For more information on the Laredo Film Society, you can find them on Facebook at Laredo Film.