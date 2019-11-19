Local group questions City purchase of $2.3 million

The City of Laredo recently bought two properties that will house two City departments in desperate need of space, however, the cost is raising some eyebrows.

The public, especially a local watchdog group, is questioning the price when it comes to the City purchasing downtown properties they value at millions of dollars.

The City of Laredo’s Building Development Services and Planning and Zoning Departments have outgrown the space they share at the library downtown.

"There really wasn't a lot of good customer service because the work space didn't let itself do that,” said District 8 councilmen Roberto Balli. “It was cramped, people were working on top of each other, and so we were in dire need of a new building for this City department."

District 8 councilman Roberto Balli tells us that the City set aside funding two years ago for the relocation of the departments. They found luck with these two properties, a parking garage, with a building attached to it and a recently vacated U.S. Probation and Pretrial Service Office.

"The appraised value was 4.3 million dollars. The City's required to get an independent appraisal. We did that, it was only 4.3, we paid only 2.3 million dollars for it and so we're very satisfied that the community is getting a great bargain with this building."

It's this high price tag that has watchdog group, “Our Laredo,” concerned, because a Webb County appraisal district pricing shows a completely different number.

"They purchase a property for $2.3 million dollars and it was only valued at $888 thousand, and the person that they bought it from contributes to some of the council members campaigns and it just looks very inappropriate. We're buying it at an overpriced value,” said Victor Gomez, a member of Our Laredo.

Gomez says another argument over the purchase of these properties is that the City owns other places that they believe would be suitable.

"We shouldn't be buying additional properties because all we have to do is, the ones we already have, remodel them and spend a little money on them and make them occupied, because they buy and buy and buy and we already have over 500 properties, and they're vacant and not on the tax rolls."

Councilman Balli argues that City owned downtown properties like Southern Hotel and the old federal courthouse aren't adequate for these departments, or already have something lined up.

"All the buildings that we have are being accounted for, we're doing something with, and we're moving forward with everything," the councilman said.

Despite the purchase of these properties, Gomez says they'll continue keeping a watchful eye on the City's every move.

"We don't want any more wasteful spending and we're just tired of it and we're going to continue to tell them to their faces,” Gomez said.

Once they move these departments out of the library, they'll start getting an idea of what they can do with that space.

