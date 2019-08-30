Local group rides for fallen cyclist

A group of local cyclists road together to remember the life of one of their own.

Members of Bike Laredo rode behind the funeral procession of Jesus Alonzo Almendariz on Thursday morning.

The five-mile journey from the Gamez Funeral home on Bob Bullock to the San Agustin Cathedral Church in downtown Laredo was made to remind drivers to be mindful of cyclists on the road.

Almendariz passed away on Saturday after he was hit by a truck on Friday near the 5500 block of McPherson Road.

Laredo Police say the driver of the truck did stop to render aid and stayed at the scene until paramedics arrived.