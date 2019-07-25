Local group rounding up old Texas archive footage

A nonprofit organization is looking to obtain old footage of anything related to the lone star state so that it could be preserved for historical purposes.

The Texas Archive of the Moving Image along with the Webb County Heritage Foundation, Alamo Drafthouse and the Laredo Film Society is asking Laredo residents to bring their old films and videotapes for free digitization.

Not only will you be able to get a digital copy of your old tapes, but some of the videos will also be stored to show future generations how it was like living in Texas during that specific time period.

The organization wants to remind the public that your old films and videotapes are valuable pieces of history that could be preserved.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 25th from noon to 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse and then another event will take place on Friday, July 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will also be having a free screening that showcases Laredo’s heritage.