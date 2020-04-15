Local group spreads "Good News" to the community

While the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many households across the nation, a local family is spending their days at home spreading some good vibrations to the Laredo community.

Elma Saenz, Gerardo Saenz and Giulia Baggini

It seems everywhere you go on TV or social media, all you ever seem to find nowadays is doom and gloom but amid all that wave of bad news, there is a glimmer of hope.

One special news team has made it their mission to spread positive news.

This trio of journalists have decided to spread a little joy to those who might need a little pick me up during this difficult time.

One night while they were eating at the dinner table, they decided to only talk about some of the positive things happening around town. This led to the idea of something new.

The family decided to put together a newscast of their own where they highlight some of the positive stories around town.

The team actively looks online for some of the stories that might bring joy to others whether it may be news about a lunch special, community effort, or a video about animals.

With a crew of experienced actors, videographers and writers, the show has become a success. With over 700 followers. Not only do they have fun, but they also provide a ray of sunshine for others.

Gerardo Saenz with Good News Laredo wants to remind the public that we are all in this together, and we need to help each other spread the love and positivity in Laredo.

If you would like to see Good News Laredo, you can visit their Facebook Page below.