Local groups discuss environmental issues in Laredo

Local Latina mothers came together over the weekend to address different issues that affect the health of Latin children and their families.

On Saturday, many groups attended a roundtable discussion to talk about some of the ways to make Laredo more eco-friendly.

The Rio Grande International Study Center and Ecomadres, Mom’s Clean Air Force joined forces to speak about some of the ways to improve environmental issues.

Moms Clean Air Force and Green Latinos work together to form Ecomadres, a network that has chapters in six different states including Arizona, New Mexico and on the southwest border.

Retired educator Rosa Maria Del Llano believes this planet now belongs to the youth and she likes to fight to keep it green for future generations.

Tricia Cortez is executive director for RGISC, she says air quality and health for our children needs to be discussed and more action needs to be taken.

The forum was an open and free event, primarily centered on Latino women.

The discussions were mainly about climate change and the environment.

Attendees also discussed the importance of recycling and how to reduce the use of paper.

The group says they will meet again sometime this month.