Local hair and nail salons prepare for reopening

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is giving Texas hair and nail salons permission to reopen this Friday.

Those businesses are among the second major wave of businesses the governor has given the green light to open.They have been closed for nearly seven weeks among the massive closures that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott is emphasizing that the state's coronavirus infection rates are declining, even as experts continue to warn that easing restrictions too quickly will result in new hotspots.



But for several hair stylists the news allowing them to open was a welcome one.

One stylists we spoke to says she's getting ready for the big day.

"I'm trying to disinfect, disinfecting and trying to move things so those that come can keep their social distance," said Arminda Hernandez.

The next major industry that will re-open are gyms and health clubs in about two weeks.

Texas has 33,000 cases and more than 900 deaths linked to the virus.



Abbott has emphasized that he is closely watching hospitalization rates in Texas that have remained steady and infection rates that are now below 5% in Texas, which is down from more than 7% two weeks ago.