Local health center receives $92,000 to combat virus

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Gateway Community Health Center has received more than $92,000 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that the federal funding was awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services.
It will be used to meet the needs of the clinic during COVID-19, including expanding testing, purchasing supplies, and providing safety education.
The congressman adds, that one hundred million dollars were secured for health centers in the first COVID-19 spending package.