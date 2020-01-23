Local health officials shed light on coronavirus

Health officials continue to keep an eye on the coronavirus after there was a confirmed case in the United States.

Laredo health officials met with their Mexican counterparts Wednesday to discuss the recent case in Tamaulipas.

Local health officials say coronavirus is just one of the viruses that simply cause the common cold. They say they're more concerned with the flu than coronavirus.

In Wuhan, China there have been over 300 confirmed cases and the CDC and World Health Organization are now confirming six deaths.

However according to Doctor Hector Gonzalez with the City of Laredo Health Department, those who passed away had complications with the virus.

Gonzalez says most people who may experience complications have either underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and the very young. It's is the same vulnerable group the Health Department stresses could also be affected by the flu.

"I'm more concerned about flu right now because every year 40,000 people in the U.S. die of the flu. We've had a pediatric death in Laredo of a child not vaccinated, so to put it in perspective this is a common cold virus."

Doctor Gonzalez stresses if you haven't gotten your flu shot, you should get it right away, cough into your elbow, and wash your hands constantly with soap and water.

Doctor Gonzalez says the positive case in Seattle was a confirmed cold.

Meanwhile the case in Tampulipas has been monitored for the past 48 hours, but Mexican health officials say the man tested negative for coronavirus.

If you have traveled to the affected area in China and you develop respiratory symptoms, check with your doctor and call the health department.