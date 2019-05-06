High school receives recognition for being top school in the nation

A local received recognition for being the best in the nation for the fifth year.

The U.S. News and World Report has placed the Hector J. Garcia Early College High School on its 2019 best high school rankings.

On the list, it’s 94th in the country and eighth in the State of Texas.

Local student Cassandra Romero says it’s an honor and great accomplishment because of all the hard work the students put in.

The school provides students with the opportunity to earn up to 60 hours of college credit.

Congratulations to the school on this outstanding recognition!