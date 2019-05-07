Local high school student headed to U.S. Naval Academy

A local high school student is on his way to the U.S. Naval Academy.

United High School senior Mateo Simpson was accepted in the academy after being nominated by Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Each year the congressman accepts applications for nominations to different U.S. service academies.

More than 12,000 students apply every year for a chance to be selected.

Candidates are judged on their scholastic achievements, leadership performance, athletic participation, community service and motivation.

Congratulations to Simpson on this honor!