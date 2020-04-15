Local high school students offer online tutoring sessions

Classrooms are looking a lot different across the country these days. Many rooms and kitchen tables have become the center point for everyday schooling.

School districts have resorted to online courses due COVID-19. It's a big adjustment for students, parents and teachers.

Students from United High School's Interact Club wants to help ease the stress that comes with home schooling.



The students have come together to offer tutoring sessions through face chat to kids who might be having a hard time adapting learning from home.



For the last two weeks, twelve high schoolers have been tutoring middle and elementary school students.



The group of students we spoke to all agree this is a way to give back during a difficult time.



Parents can contact the UHS Interact Club via email to fill out a questionnaire to assess which tutor and time slot works best for them.



The tutoring sessions are free and about 30 minutes each.



A parent must be present while their child is receiving the help.

"A couple weeks ago we sent an email to see who was able to give time to these students and teach them something," said Alejandra Perez, a UHS teacher. "We also asked them what area they wanted to help. So we try to match the strength of the students with the needs of the other students."

Currently they only have twelve tutors, so space is limited.

This group is encouraging other high schoolers or college students to sign up and become a tutor to be able to help more children in the community.