Local historian presents important piece of Laredo

The Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library and the Villa San Agustin de Laredo Genealogy Society will host a special presentation on Jose Vasquez Borrego, who established the first permanent settlement on the north side of the Rio Grande in 1750.

The discussion will be presented by retired Texas A&M International professor Dr. Stanley Green Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The settlement Green will focus on is called "Dolores" from the name of Vasquez Borrego's hacienda nuestra, Senora de los Dolores.

Dr. Green is one of Laredo's preeminent local historians and has numerous publications that document the history of Laredo and the region.