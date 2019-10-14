Local hospital celebrates 125 years of service

One local organization continues to celebrate 125 years of service to Laredo’s community with different events for the public.

Tomorrow will mark 125 years after Mercy Hospital accepted their first patient on the corner of Loring and Rosario Street.

The Laredo Medical Center, which is now on Saunders, has been in different locations throughout the city but it has remained a staple in nursing locals back to health.

Sister Maria Luisa Vera says the Sisters of Mercy will celebrate by inviting the community to a Mass of Thanks.

"It's a Mass of Thanksgiving for the opportunity to serve this community for 125 years, and the Sisters of Mercy are extremely grateful to the community for the love, the support, and the welcome that we've had for over such a long period of time."

The mass will start at 11:30 am at the Chapel in Laredo Medical Center tomorrow.

The Sisters of Mercy say everyone is welcome to attend.