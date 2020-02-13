Local hospital helping everyone stay heart healthy

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, its not just your sweetheart you should keep in mind this month!

February is Healthy Heart Month and Doctor's Hospital is hosting "Healthy Heart Day" to remind everyone to keep their ticker healthy.

Jessica Martinez, the Chest Pain Coordinator at Doctor's Hospital, tells us the rates for heart health among Hispanics are concerning.

"Some of the symptoms that we need to be aware of is of course chest pain. That pain can feel like pressure, tightness, squeezing. That pain can also move to different areas of our body, like our jaw, our neck, our shoulders, our arms, our back, and that can come with or without shortness of breath, light-headedness, sweating, things like that."

The hospital is taking the opportunity to offer free blood pressure check-ups, cholesterol screenings, diabetes screenings and much more.