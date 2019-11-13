Local hospital looking to increase number of volunteers

A local hospital is encouraging the public to become a volunteer to lend an extra helping hand to comfort others.

Doctor’s Hospital is currently looking to increase their numbers of hospital volunteers.

Officials say volunteers are critical in the success of any hospital, as they provide assistance in several departments.

Along with this, volunteers also host several fundraisers throughout the year with money raised going towards scholarships for high school students.

Juanita Martinez, who has been a volunteer for many years, says the experience is very gratifying.

"I've been having beautiful experiences, such as helping the students, the elderly, during this time where we go visit them, at which time we bring them coffee and cookies, blankets, and what we can to help."

To learn more about volunteering at the hospital, a membership drive will be held Saturday, November 16th from 9 to 11 a.m. inside the Doctor’s Hospital cafeteria.

Those who are interested can also call 523-2626 for more information.