Doctor's Hospital hosting Breastfeeding Awareness Fair

In recognition of World Breast Feeding Week, a local hospital is inviting future mothers to its annual Breastfeeding Awareness Fair.

Many often times, women who are expecting a newborn baby may feel overwhelmed and unprepared when it comes to breastfeeding.

Medical experts over at Doctors Hospital are looking to help new mothers learn the ins and outs of breastfeeding and lactation.

Doctor's Hospital says they have noticed that new mothers refrain from reaching out for help; however, medical experts say it’s perfectly normal to ask questions.

Lactation consultant Noela Avila says breastfeeding is vital for a newborn baby’s growth.

The event will feature lactation consultants, nurses, as well as other mothers who have gone through the process.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 8th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Women’s Center Lobby inside Doctor’s Hospital.