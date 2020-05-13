Local hospital receives 40 vials of the anti-viral Remdesivir

A local hospital is one of many that is receiving Remdesivir, that’s according to local health officials.

On Wednesday, during the daily media briefing, Dr. Hector Gonzalez said Laredo Medical Center received 40 vials of the anti-viral Remdesivir.

According to reports the experimental drug received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, after preliminary data from a clinical trial showed that it reduced how long it took hospitalized COVID-19 patients to recover.

Dr. Gonzalez says it was a collaborative effort between the City of Laredo, LMC to FEMA.

They are “hoping” it will impact patients on a “positive” matter.