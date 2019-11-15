Local institute holds multi-cultural Fun Fest

With the great temperatures this weekend, how about heading outdoors for a Fun Fest?

Holding Institute has been planning what's promised to be a great event.

The event is free to the public and the focus will be to offer a multi-cultural event with a variety of dance groups, music, puppet shows, tennis demonstrations, and a whole lot of food.

Even with all of this, organizers say there's an underlying message they want guests to take back home with them.

"This is to highlight the services of Holding Institute that has been here since 1883, helping a wide range of international communities, and we will continue this by bringing brotherhood to the community, in this Fun Fest.”

To enjoy all that the Fun Fest has to offer, just head to St. Peter's Plaza on Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.