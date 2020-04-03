Local judge confirms no cases of COVID at county jail

Despite assurances from county officials that no cases of COVID-19 exist at the county jail, it's not enough for one mother whose son is currently in the facility.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, says her son told her they've been told a jail worker had been sent home due to COVID-19.



We reached out to jail officials, but they would neither confirm or deny the allegation.

However, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina did offer his assurances that on Friday there has not been a reported cases of COVID-19 at the jail.



Nevertheless, this mother remains concerned because her son says they have not received any face masks.

"Now that we're finding all of this out, no one has come to check our temperature, no one has come to check how we're doing. Everything remains the same, but we have seen changes in them (employees), they are well covered."

We also reached out to the Texas Jail Commission. They say they are unable to comment on the situation, saying that the county would be responsible for providing that type of information.