Local judge looking to extend service hours

If you have an outstanding ticket with the State of Texas that you are looking to take care of, you may be able to attend court after business hours.

Judge Bobby Quintana’s courtroom remained opened through 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening for anyone needing to take care of traffic violations.

About 30 people were able to head out and take advantage of the extended work hours.

Judge Quintana said the unconventional hours allow those who cannot take time off from work or school during the day to take care of business after hours.

If everything goes according to place, Quintana says he will continue offering the night court initiative once a month.