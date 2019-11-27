Local kindergartners donate turkeys to families in need

A group of local kindergartners are teaching the community you can make a big difference by helping your fellow neighbor.

The Dolphin Kinder Team from Sanchez Ochoa Elementary School gave out turkeys and hams to ten local families.

The six player group is made up of 5-year-olds who sported their team shirts all while spreading kindness into the local homes.

Parent volunteer Juan Avila says, there's just a lot of families that are going through hard times and they wanted to make sure that they brought a smile to those families in need.