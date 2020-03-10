Local knitting club helps Australian wildlife

The Laredo Public Libraries join the worldwide efforts to support Australian wildlife.

The knitting club that meets at the Laredo libraries sent handcrafted items to help wildlife survivors of the recent brush fires in Australia.

The club began volunteering in January, weaving blankets and crochet animal pouches for orphaned kangaroos, koala joeys, and other animals.

The handmade items were then mailed to Australia in February.

This local initiative was part of a worldwide drive organized by three humane organizations based in Australia.