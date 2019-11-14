Local law enforcement agencies educated for active shooter response

A presentation by a security firm brings the men and women who protect our community together to talk about the actions civilians can take when faced with an active shooter.

The presentation unfortunately took place on the same day a shooter opens fire at a school in California. The event's speaker touched briefly on it, saying there are things the public can do to keep yourself out of harm’s way.

"I would try to get as far away as possible from the guy with the gun. I wouldn't try to stay or hide," that's what a local high school student says he would do if he'd find himself in an active shooter scene. "Their plan is to hide under a desk or lock you in a room. I think they should prepare us to break a window and climb over a fence, more than anything."

Avoiding that danger was a big part of the presentation that took place on Thursday afternoon.

"Boom, kills the H.R. Manager. Boom, kills an apprentice on day one. Boom boom boom, three more in the break room." Texas Group Incorporated President, John Robinson, spoke to local law enforcement agencies about active shooters. "Get away, block, block access to yourself, and challenge as the last resort."

His consulting company travels around the country and educates businesses and the public about workplace violence and shootings.

"Typically we speak to civilians. What we wanted to do is test the model, make sure that we're teaching civilians is exactly what law enforcement wants us to teach."

Robinson shared some statistics from shootings nationwide.

"Mental illness is not what we're dealing with here most of the time, it's less than 5%. More and more of these incidents are occurring. Shooters are evolving."

Robinson says the best anyone can do is always keep your eyes open and report when something seems off.

"Unfortunately we do live in a day, in a time, where we can't just walk down the street and not think about these things. We have to think about them at dinner, at church, at the movies, at a concert."

He continued with his personal advice.

"If you see an active shooter and they're shooting, get out."

The two main recommendations by the speaker today were to always be aware of your surroundings, and to know where your emergency exits are as soon as you enter any building.

The feedback officers contributed was to look into basic first aid techniques, like stopping someone from bleeding out.

Some of the departments who attended included DPS, LPD, Sheriff's Office, Laredo College, TAMIU, and both school districts.