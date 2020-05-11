Local law enforcement officers get married virtually

Wedding bells rang in for two of Laredo's law enforcement officers over the weekend.

Mario Reyes, a Webb County Precinct One Constable and Mayra Perez, a Laredo police officer, were married last Friday.

It was all done virtually by Justice of the Peace Danny Dominguez, who officiated the ceremony.



It was a milestone event that Deputy Reyes says had to take place on May 8th.

"May 8th was a special day because it's the day that she reached out to me on social media, and we actually started talking to each other. So she always wanted for us to get married on May 8th. And that's why it was very important for us to get married on that day."

The day they exchanged their vows marks the second anniversary of their meeting.



They are both grateful for the outpouring of community support.



Congratulations to them both from everyone here at KGNS!