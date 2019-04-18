Local law enforcement conducting raids at multiple homes

Local law enforcement officers are called out to a home in south Laredo as part of an operation.

Laredo Police were seen at a home near the 3200 block of St. Katherine at around 6:30 a.m.

As part of a citywide operation, several homes were raided by local authorities.

The Laredo Police Department along with the LPD SWAT Team, DPS and HIS have simultaneously executed five search warrants at different locations around the city.

Authorities say the school districts have been notified and that schools are not being affected.

The chief of police will update the public on the reason behind the raids at a press conference at 10 a.m.