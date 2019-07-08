Local law enforcement remembers fallen officers

Members of our local law enforcement will take a moment to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

As part of Texas Law Enforcement Fallen Officer Day, the Webb County Sheriff's Office will be hosting its annual ceremony at the Same Auto Arena at 10 a.m.

During the event, Sheriff Martin Cuellar along with city and county leaders will come together to talk about the ultimate sacrifice officers make for the safety of the community.

Fallen officer day was commemorated in honor of the five Dallas Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty on July 7th, 2016.