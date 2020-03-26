Local leaders set up food distribution for seniors

A Laredo City councilman partners with a Webb County constable to make sure our seniors have enough food to eat.

With many, if not all, senior centers closed and the dangers of having seniors out of their homes potentially exposing themselves to the coronavirus, Councilman Alberto Torres and Constable Rudy Rodriguez have been distributing bags of food daily to seniors.

It's an act of kindness that is bringing some to tears.

"I had a gentleman break down in tears yesterday, he has a family of seven and he didn't know what he was going to do, he was down to rice and beans at his house, he didn't have milk, eggs or anything, and yesterday, he got frozen eggs, oranges and watermelon, apples, broccoli, and he got a good size of groceries and he was very grateful, he followed us all the way to the truck and he couldn't stop thanking us."

Each day, the group is targeting around 200 seniors with food that is being donated by the South Texas Food Bank.

To date, they estimate the've given out about a thousand bags of groceries.