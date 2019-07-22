Local library celebrates moon landing

Many local space cowboys gathered at the Laredo Public Library over the weekend for an astronomical event.

What is commonly known in history as Apollo 11 is the spaceflight that first landed a man on the moon.

Many moons ago, Commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin formed the American crew that landed the ship on the moon 50 years ago on July 20th.

To celebrate the occasion, local astronomers of all ages gathered at the Joe Guerra Library Saturday for some stellar activities.

Local space enthusiasts of all ages got a chance to take their pictures in space and take a virtual walk on the dark side of the moon.

That's not all they got to do, space cadets even had a chance to send their name to mars on the next mars rover.