Local lottery winner claims over $13 million

The local resident who win big with a lottery ticket has collected his prize.

The winner claimed a $17.5 million jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing that was held on January 15th. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and they will receive $13,349,448.78.

The winner decided to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (16-34-38-40-49-54). The ticket was purchased at a Stripes Store on McPherson Road.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Saturday, February 1st. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated $6 million.