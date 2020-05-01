Local malls officially open to the public

After several weeks closed, restaurants, malls, and state libraries open their doors to the public.

The Outlet Shoppes of Laredo along with Mall Del Norte opened their doors Friday.



Retailers are gradually opening their doors.



Only a few visitors were seen after the reopening, however many say they were expecting more due to Governor Abbott's ruling.

"Honestly, I was expecting it to be packed," said Fred Velasquez. "We came in by the side and we didn't see anybody. It's pretty crazy, especially during this hour. It's the lunch hour. I think the city will be taking precautions for the fact that this crisis is happening. I hope things get better, god willing."

If you would like to see what retailers are open, both malls are urging visitors to check their websites for the listing.