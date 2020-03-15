Local malls postpone planned events

The local mall and Outlet Shoppes are addressing the coronavirus and how it will affect their operations.

Both stress the fact that they are monitoring updates from the CDC about COVID-19 and have everyone’s best interests in mind.

Therefore, Mall Del Norte has made the decision to cancel or postpone all planned events, which includes their seasonal Easter Bunny photo program.

They add that they will resume their event schedule as soon as it’s appropriate.

As far as the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, they say they are currently open and operating and they encourage guests to take all safety precautions recommended by health officials.