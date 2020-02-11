Local man announces running for Constable Precinct One

A candidate is tossing his hat into the ring for public office.

Ricardo Romo announced today that he is running for Constable Precinct One, currently held by Rudy Rodriguez.

Romo says he has an extensive history of public service, having worked at the Webb County Jail, DEA, and the District Attorney's Office.

He says his 29 years of experience can be put to use in serving not just the people of precinct one, but everyone.

"Once you're in office, your moral job as a servant is for the whole people of Webb County, not just for a certain precinct."

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 3rd.