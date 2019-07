A man is arrested for indecency with a child, after the victim cries out to her family.

Enrique Amadeo Chapa, 53, is facing two counts of indecency with a child.

In March, the case was reported to police when the father of the victim notified police, that his 9 year old had been allegedly touched inappropriately by a known man.

Through the course of the investigation, Chapa was identified as the suspect.

Chapa was taken to the Webb County Jail and is held on a $100,000 bond.