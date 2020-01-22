Local man celebrates 100th birthday with pizza

It's something some of us look forward to every year. Being surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate another wonderful year of life full of love and happiness.

One local man's milestone birthday has become a viral sensation. A 100th birthday sparks hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook.

Alejandro Gonzalo Herrera Flores says he's extremely surprised by the amount of people that have wished him a very happy birthday. Moved by the kindness that was caught on video still gives him and his family chills.

If you've been on social media in the last few days, you've probably come across Alejandro’s 100th birthday video.

"Really? I haven't seen it." Alejandro says he is surprised by the amount of strangers that sang to him at a local Peter Piper Pizza on January 10th and the growing number of people wishing him well over social media.

"How can I not be excited? I'm very happy. It's a lot of people."

The video posted on Facebook by his granddaughter, Elia Garcia, now has several hundreds of thousands of views.

"The video we did not expect that to happen at all, so this was great for our grandfather. It was very unforgettable moment."

Hermelinda Fernandez, a manager at the Peter Piper Pizza on San Dario who made a personal decorated pizza for Alexandro, says she will forever remember that day.

"He is celebrating one-hundred years of age. We wanted to cry. We got chills."

She even wondered how to achieve what he has accomplished.

"I asked him how he's done it. I asked for the secret so we I can also get to that age."

Elia says Alejandro frequents the pizza place, which is able to hold his large family.

"One of his favorite places in town because we have a very large family, so it's a good place where the kids can just play around and then the adults can play as well."

When asked for the secret ingredient to a long life, Alejandro says it's nothing unusual.

"Live in peace. Eat what you need to eat, but not excessively. Always try to help one another."

He also credits his health to walking from home to work and back in his earlier years, which was a total of 2 hours of exercise daily.

Alejandro was recognized by the City of Laredo at the start of yesterday's council meeting.