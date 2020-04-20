Local man creates "disinfecting cabin" for home

One Laredo man is inspired by a video he saw online and it helped him create a disinfecting cabin.

Esteban Vasquez designed the device out of items he already had in his household. The only thing he had to buy was the plastic, which he says cost him about thirty bucks.



He says the disinfecting solution is sprayed on the person passing under it.



Vasquez goes onto explain how his family uses the device.

"Well, when I go to the grocery store or when I get home, we came with the bags or groceries or whatever we buy, we stop in the middle of the- we call it cabin- we turn it on and we spin like two, three times around the cabin with the bags on the top, we make the two, three turns... then we go to the house."

His family says the cabin helps them feel safer as they enter the home.