Local man shares experience of having COVID-19

COVID-19 has shown that it doesn't care if you're young or old, healthy or with an underlying illness.

For Raul Armando Hernandez, 25 testing positive for the virus has led him to share his story on social media, all in hopes of creating awareness and helping others understand the importance of stopping the spread.

“First thing I started feeling were the body aches and my back started getting real sensitive” Hernandez said.

Hernandez knew it wasn't a cold or flu, but, it was something else.

He’s in the army, currently stationed in Laredo. In early April, during his trip to the Texas state capitol he decided to get checked.

However, he realized that wouldn't be easy.

“It was very hard to be seen, I tried different facilities in Austin and none of them could see me that day," Hernandez said. "More importantly, two wouldn't accept my insurance at that time either not only the that the cost was $250.00. Just to be seen was $50.00 dollars and about $200.00 dollars for the test. So luckily my insurance did cover it here in Laredo, so I know I was lucky."

Sunday April 5th, he called Urgent Care in Laredo and scheduled an appointment. There he was able to get tested on April 7th and received his positive results on Friday , April 10th.

Before his trip to Austin, he says he had not traveled anywhere outside the city of Laredo. He lists his only outings as work, the grocery store and the gas station a handful of times.

It is believed he contacted the virus through community transmission.

Over the weekend a local agency reached out to Hernandez to check on his condition.

"On Saturday, the [City of Laredo] Department of Health called me. Then they asked me a few questions: who I came in contact with, if there was anybody I could have received this from. I said I didn't know of anybody at the time who was feeling sick. It was just myself.”

At 25 years old, healthy, Hernandez does not have any underlying health conditions.

“I know I am strong as well. But, I was worried with people I came in contact with.”

Hernandez reached out to the group alerting them of his condition.

He is currently quarantined at home and has a strong support system, where his friends are giving him a helping hand.

“They just came by, dropped off food at the door, they left, then I pick it up.”

Although he did have other symptoms like: severe coughing, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and headaches, he's confidant he will pull through it but urges others to be mindful and practice social distancing.

“This is very serious, I am healthy and it was still a lot of trouble for me. It definitely had me sick for a couple of days.”

In all, he wants the public to understand the virus is no joking matter and should take extra precautions when out in public.