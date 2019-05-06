Local medical center honors late doctor

A man who dedicated his life to medicine and community service is honored at Laredo Medical Center.

What would've been Doctor Joaquin Cigarroa's birthday this weekend will now be remembered as the Day a Wing at LMC was dedicated to his life's work.

Dr. Cigarroa passed away in March and since then, the hospital has been working to rename the cardiology wing after the late doctor.

The celebration included mariachis and a plaque that will hold a list of his contributions to the medical field.

Enrique Gallegos, the CEO over at LMC says Dr. Cigarroa’s birthday lands on Cinco de Mayo, but the hospital had already planned to celebrate his life by dedicating the cardiology service department in his memory.

His family was present during the celebration and say they were honored by the recognition.