Local meth conspiracy defendants plead guilty

A duo accused of conspiring to possess meth now face up to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to their respective roles in the crime, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 38, a lawful permanent resident, and Isidro Gonzalez, 44, both of whom reside in Dallas, pleaded guilty today in federal court.

On June 15, Hernandez attempted admission into the country as a passenger on a commercial bus at the Lincoln Juarez Port of Entry in Laredo. After an x-ray revealed anomalies in one of his suitcases, a K-9 alerted to that bag. Ultimately, authorities seized 24 bottles appearing to be a beverage product. However, they actually held a total of 16.25 kilograms of liquid meth.

Gonzalez asked his friend, Hernandez, to transport the bottles from the Hernandez family home in Ocampo, Guanajuato, Mexico, to his residence in Dallas.

Gonzalez said the meth was converted from liquid to crystal form at his residence. Authorities conducted a search at that location and seized approximately 13.5 and two kilograms of liquid and crystal meth, respectively.

Sentencing for Hernandez and Gonzalez has been set for February 22nd and 24th. At that time, they face up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine.