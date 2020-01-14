Local mother facing charges after child found inside store

A local mother is facing charges after a young child was found alone inside a local business over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Jessica Rangel and charged her with child endangerment.

The case unfolded on January 10th when officers received a call about a lost child inside a store at the 100 block of Sierra Vista.

Upon arrival, officers met with a witness who stated at a nine-year-old boy was lost and had walked inside the business crying.

A short while later, Rangel arrived at the scene and told police that the child had someone walked out of the home while she was inside.

Rangel was then detained and taken into custody.