Local museums open their doors to the public

Laredo's two local museums announce they are ready to receive visitors once again.



The Webb County Heritage Foundation is opening the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum and the Border Heritage Museum, both located downtown.



The museums have been closed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

For those interested in visiting, both museums are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



All visitors must wear a face mask and the number of visitors will be limited inside to maintain social distancing, as well as to comply with capacity numbers.



You must purchase your admission ticket online.