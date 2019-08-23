Local music show taking place downtown this weekend

The City of Laredo continues to revitalize the downtown area and one of its biggest attractions has been the growing nightlife.

This weekend a group of local performers and DJs are looking to get the party started on what has become known as It Street.

Better Life Ent. & Official League DJs will be hosting its “Everything Local Laredo” show on Saturday night, August 24th.

Local artists such as Nicholas Whipps, Modern Sophia, Sweetsound, Kids Brothers and many more will take the stage to perform some original songs for music lovers of all kinds.

It’s a great opportunity to open the public up to new genres of music while also giving aspiring artists a chance to showcase their talent.

The event will take place at the Electronic Lounge over at 1016 Iturbide Street.

Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the show will get underway at 10 p.m.

The cost for the event is $5 for 21 and over and $10 for those under 21.